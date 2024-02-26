Tom Araya’s Wife Says She Harassed Him For Over A Year For Slayer Reunion

Home News Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 6:56 PM

According to consequence.net, last week Slayer announced their surprise reunion in the form of two major festival appearances. The news follows five years after the band said goodbye with a celebratory farewell tour back in 2019. The short-lived retirement has drawn skepticism from some fans, prompting the wife of singer and bassist Tom Araya, Sandra, to make a public statement on social media to inform the “trolls” that she convinced her husband to get the band back together and that the final decision ultimately came down to him.

“Let’s clarify for the trolls: Tom was done with playing. I have harassed him for over a year. He agreed FINALLY. We shared that news with Slayer’s awesome managers and they did the rest! So yes without Tom it wouldn’t have happened.. without me BUGGING HIM it wouldn’t have happened. But go ahead with your drama! I however will be enjoying a few shows and I’m thankful he loves me and the fans enough to do this.” said Sandra.

Sandra’s clarification comes after the wife of guitarist Gary Holt, who also went on social media to blast the trolls while adding that the reunion “isn’t a ‘TOUR’” and is just “some dates.” Lisa Holt insisted “Everyone that thinks they know all the inside info … you can’t possibly know. So just enjoy the fact that this amazing band will play some amazing shows this year…go or don’t..nobody cares!!!!!”

The reunion news came out of nowhere and was definitely a shock, especially considering comments made by founding guitarist Kerry King in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. King said that he had not talked to Araya since the final show of the farewell tour and did not seem overly optimistic about a Slayer reunion, much less a tour, although he didn’t rule it out completely.

