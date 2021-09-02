Slayer To Reissue Entire Metal Blade Catalogue On CD, Cassette and Vinyl, Preorders Available Now

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 2nd, 2021 - 12:20 PM

Slayer have just announced the reissue of four of their classic albums with CD, cassette, and vinyl versions. On October 22nd, the two-time Grammy winning band is re-releasing Show No Mercy (1983), Haunting the Chapel (1984), Live Undead (1984), and Hell Awaits (1985) via Metal Blade Records. Ranging from $12.99 for CDs, $13.99 for cassettes, to $27.99 for vinyls, you have the opportunity to order each of these albums in any of the formats, or opt for the digital version of these reissues.

They are currently on pre-order at http://www.metalblade.com/slayer , which might be the better option with how fast these records will sell out. Slayer, formed in 1981, quickly made a name for themselves and continue being a staple of thrash metal, with members Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo most recently working as studio musicians on the Thunder Force score.

Check down below for all the reissue versions available of each album and their track listings.

Show No Mercy re-issue versions:

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– transparent red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– transparent red / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange / red melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / white splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Haunting the Chapel re-issue versions:

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– opaque red / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– red / white marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– black / white splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– red / white melt vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Live Undead re-issue versions:

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– midnight blue / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– grey / black marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– clear / blood red splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– blue / white / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

– blue / black splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Hell Awaits re-issue versions:

– jewelcase CD

– cassette (featuring a fold-out J-card and a smokey tint cassette shell)

– 180g black vinyl

– transparent orange / black split vinyl (US exclusive)

– red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

– transparent orange / black splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

– orange / red splatter vinyl (EU exclusive)

– red / yellow / black circle splatter vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 1000 copies)

Show No Mercy track-listing:

1. Evil Has No Boundaries

2. The Antichrist

3. Die by the Sword

4. Fight Till Death

5. Metal Storm / Face the Slayer

6. Black Magic

7. Tormentor

8. The Final Command

9. Crionics

10. Show No Mercy

Haunting the Chapel track-listing:

1. Chemical Warfare

2. Captor of Sin

3. Haunting the Chapel

4. Aggressive Perfector

Live Undead track-listing:

1. Black Magic

2. Die by the Sword

3. Captor of Sin

4. The Antichrist

5. Evil Has No Boundaries

6. Show No Mercy

7. Aggressive Perfector

Hell Awaits track-listing:

1. Hell Awaits

2. Kill Again

3. At Dawn They Sleep

4. Praise of Death

5. Necrophiliac

6. Crypts of Eternity

7. Hardening of the Arteries

Photo Credit Boston Lynn Schulz