Kerry King Teases New Project As “An Extension Of Slayer”

January 9th, 2024

According to Blabbermouth, Kerry King, songwriter and co-guitarist of the metal rock band Slayer, is set for his debut solo project with his new band named Kerry King. When speaking with Metal Hammer magazine, King said the project had been done since June of 2023.

When describing what fans can expect from the LP, King says the music on the project will remain true to the sound of Slayer, saying the album is “an extension of Slayer.” He goes on to say that listeners may think the songs “might have been the next record [for Slayer]. I guess maybe 80% of it would have been, maybe it would have been exactly what I’m putting on this one. In my eyes, I think it’s a definite extension of Repentless,” which was Slayer’s final album before their disbanding in 2019.

This statement was certified by Paul Bostaph, former drummer for Slayer. While King has not released any names of the musicians that will be featured on the LP, Bostaph announced more than three years ago that he was involved in King’s upcoming LP. In an interview with Riff Crew, Bostaph explained the similarities between the band Kerry King and Slayer saying that King has, “ been writing songs in Slayer his entire career, and he has a style,” and, “as a songwriter, you just don’t change your style because your band is done… So, all I can say is if you like heavy music and you like Slayer, you’ll like this.”

King’s love and respect for Slayer is palpable as he explained that he had “no desire” to stray from the sound of Slayer on his LP, adding, “If I wasn’t in Slayer, I would be a Slayer fan.”

