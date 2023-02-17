Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Trisha Valdez February 17th, 2023 - 5:30 PM

Grammy winning band Tedeschi Trucks Band announced the run of summer tour dates across the US. The band will travel to 20 different cities including new summer additions to the lineup such as, Toronto and Kansas City.

TTB will be able to play longer sets during this tour due to a new adjustment. This year every night will have a single support act which will give the band time to play longer sets. The two artist that will be supporting TTB are Country and blues singer/songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson and legendary musician and producer Ziggy Marley.

According to a press release, “Fans can expect the same musically collaborative, family friendly atmosphere at some of the country’s best venues that have made TTB a highlight of the summer season.”

It is said the TTB Fan Club Presale will begin Tuesday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for the general public will go on sale that Friday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time. For more information about tickets click here, to check out the new tour dates view below.

For more stories about the artist click here.

2023 Tour Dates

New dates in Bold| * with Vincent Neil Emerson| ~ with Ziggy Marley

2/16,17,18 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

2/21 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Auditorium

2/23,24,25 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

2/28 – Huntington, WV – Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center

3/2,3,4 – Washington DC – Warner Theatre

3/17,18 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

3/21 – Columbus, OH – Palace Theatre

3/22 – Moon Township, PA – UPMC Events Center

3/23 – Newark, NJ – NJPAC

3/25 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

3/28 – Durham, NC – DPAC

3/29 – Savannah, GA – Savannah Music Festival

3/31, 4/1 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

4/28 – N. Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

4/29 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

4/30 – New Orleans, LA – Jazz & Heritage Festival

6/22 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place*

6/23, 24 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre*

6/27, 28 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

6/29 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live~

7/1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center~

7/2 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival

7/3 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook~

7/5 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater~

7/7, 8 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater~

7/11 – Canandaigua, NY – Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands PAC~

7/13 – Toronto, Canada – Budweiser Stage~

7/14 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadow Brook Amphitheatre~

7/15 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park~

7/18– Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion~

7/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center~

7/20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion*

7/22 – St. Louis, MO – Fabulous Fox Theatre*

7/24 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Convention Center Music Hall*

7/25 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*

7/28, 29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*