Day In Day Out Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring The Head & The Heart, Mannequin Pussy, Bleachers & More

Daydream State announced the full lineup of performers for its fourth annual Day In Day Out (DIDO) festival scheduled for July 12-14 at the Fisher Green Pavilion at the Seattle Center. Headliners include Seattle indie folk powerhouse The Head and the Heart; American alt-rock band Bleachers including front man, Jack Antonoff; and beloved pop artist and three-time Juno award winner Carly Rae Jepsen.

“We are delighted with the response from the local community as we developed DIDO over the last few years,” said Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State, the group behind both Day In Day Out and Capitol Hill Block Party. “With the overwhelming success of last year’s sold-out weekend, we decided to expand in 2024 by adding a third day. We’re thrilled to bring even more great talent to the heart of the city.”

Daydream State strives to showcase a diverse array of talent at its events. This year’s lineup will showcase genres ranging from retro-pop and electro to indie rock, including English actress, singer songwriter sensation Suki Waterhouse; Canadian indie band Men I Trust; and violinist, singer and songwriter Sudan Archives.

In addition to mainstage performers and local DJ sets, DIDO will feature an all-ages viewing lawn, a 21+ VIP lounge deck, a spacious indoor-outdoor beer garden, local food vendors, and more.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes will be available to purchase on Friday, February 23 at 9 a.m. PT.