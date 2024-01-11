Watch Suki Waterhouse’s official video for new single “OMG”

Home News James Reed January 11th, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Suki Waterhouse is back with a new single entitled “OMG.” Waterhouse has been previewing “OMG,” which she co-wrote with Natalie Findlay, on social media for about a week.

However, it took a while for the pop-rock tune to get off the ground: “We started half the song and then put it to the side,” Waterhouse told Rolling Stone. “We were like, ‘It’s not working.’ And then two months went by and we were back in the studio, and suddenly this chorus came out with this energy around it.”

Taking influences from electric synth-pop and garage rock, “OMG” is a bit vindictive and full of self-control: “You know I only tried to play your games/ So you cannot forget my name,” she belts on that energetic chorus. The music video, directed by Émilie Richard-Froozan, features Waterhouse in Edith Piaf-inspired glam while showing off her baby bump.

“OMG” features Waterhouse at a funeral. She asks herself what it’s like to be in the perspective of someone who passed away. She finds comfort in being with the departed: “it seems to know I’m finding comfort where I can with all these ghosts”. She screams the chorus chanting “oh my god” and how she tries to be remembered by the departed. “You know I only tried to play your games So you cannot forget my name”. Waterhouse continues to sing about how lonely it is without her departed one. She wants to go back to the way things were, and how much easier it was when they were there. It’s worth noting that her dress goes from black to red, much like the roses in the beginning of the video. This might be a sign that she’s moving on.

