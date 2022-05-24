Wynonna Judd and Waxahatchee Team Up for Empowering New Single “Other Side”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 24th, 2022 - 9:02 PM

Wynonna Judd has recently teamed up with Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield to release their new song “Other Side”. Pitchfork reports the duo recorded the song on a farmland in Nashville. The song is soft and sweet and the two achieve beautiful harmonies with perfectly blended voices.

“Working with Wynonna and Cactus on this song was one of the more creatively stimulating and exciting experiences I’ve had in my songwriting career,” Crutchfield noted. “Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world. Together, with Cactus, we made an amazing team and I’m so excited to share this song.”

Following the recent death of Judd’s mother, Naomi, she has continued on with her and her late mother’s tour. This tour will be the final tour for The Judds with notable guests in attendance and Memoriam for Naomi Judd.

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing,” Wynonna commented. “So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded “Other Side” in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”