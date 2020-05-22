El-P Releases Chilling New Songs “Mama’s Hurt” And “This Is Al That’s Left” From Upcoming Film Capone

Home News Roy Lott May 22nd, 2020 - 12:47 AM

El-P of Run the Jewels has released two new tracks called Mama’s Hurt” and the end credits cut “That Is Al That’s Left” both apart of the upcoming soundtrack for the much-anticipated biopic Capone, referring to the late mobster Al Capone. El-P served as the film’s score curator and sees his first solo record release since 2004. He recently sat down with Rolling Stone to discuss the two new tracks, stating ’Mama’s Hurt’ is from one of my favorite scenes in the film. Al wanders through a violent dream of his past and it all comes to a bloody peak. This is one of the most surreal and ultimately sinister-sounding pieces in Capone.”

Hw continues with “I also wanted to share ‘This Is Al That’s Left (End Credits)’ because it contains elements from all of the major musical themes we created for the film woven into one more traditional instrumental form. It ends the film so it really had to be a definitive feeling emotionally for what Capone was about.”

The full soundtrack is set for a May 29th release and features 11 additional tracks. Fans can preorder the album via the film’s website.

Capone (Original Motion Picture Score) Tracklist

1. Italy Theme

2. Something in the Hall

3. By Car and By Boat

4. Intruders

5. We Don’t Use That Name Around Here

6. Walking into a Dream

7. Give It Up for Al

8. Mama’s Hurt

9. Still a Family…Assassin!

10. You’re a Good Man, Al

11. Al Hell Breaks Loose

12. Back From Hell

13. This Is Al That’s Left

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat