Crosses Announce Winter 2024 North American Tour Dates

Crosses, Deftones’ Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez, have released their anticipated new album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete. The project includes the duo’s new single “Big Youth” featuring El-P as well as the standout “Girls Float † Boys Cry” featuring The Cure’s Robert Smith.

The duo has also revealed a full North American tour beginning on February 7th, 2024 at The Depot in Salt Lake City, UT. In addition to the previously announced string of 2023 dates in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, which sold out in minutes!

††† will also be playing the Darker Waves Festival in Huntington Beach, CA on November 18th alongside New Order and Tears for Fears. Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete offers a captivating assortment of respective contemplations and diverse beliefs, presenting an indication into the charismatic, imaginative and artistic journey of Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez as †††.

The album expressions the way in which they skillfully craft immersive soundscapes that suggest a profound awareness of sentiment and compassion. Their work emits adoration, and a loving regard for one-another, all in praise of a strong support system and enduring friendship.

Moreno and Lopez comprise distinctive, moody qualities, ornamented with both complex and simple patterns of sound, which are all encompassed by Moreno’s mesmerizing vocals. The melodies explored in Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete. dither amongst hopefulness and dark romanticism, showcasing the duo’s capacity to navigate opposing sentiments. The album follows the previously released singles “Invisible Hand” and “Light as a Feather” which were accompanied by music videos as well as “Ghost Ride.”

2024 North American Tour:

2/7/2024 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

2/9/2024 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2/10/2024 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

2/13/2024 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

2/14/2024 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

2/16/2024 – Toronto, ON – History

2/17/2024 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield

2/19/2024 – Boston, MA – House of Blues – Boston

2/20/2024 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

2/21/2024 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore – Silver Spring

2/23/2024 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

2/24/2024 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

2/25/2024 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

2/27/2024 – Houston, TX – House of Blues – Houston

2/28/2024 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – Dallas

3/1/2024 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

3/5/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

3/6/2024 – Hollywood, CA – Hollywood Palladium

3/7/2024 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

3/9/2024 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

3/10/2024 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom