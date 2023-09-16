††† (Crosses) Shares Trippy New Singles “Light As A Feather” and “Ghost Ride”

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 16th, 2023 - 12:30 PM

††† (Crosses) has shared new trippy singles titled “Light As A Feather” and “Ghost Ride.” Their latest album, “Goodnight, God Bless, I Love U, Delete., “will be released on October 13.

††† (Crosses) is a musical group composed of Deftones singer Chino Moreno and Far guitarist Shaun Lopez, based in Los Angeles, California, and formed in 2011. They excel in alternative rock, electronic music, and post-punk genres.

Until the release of their sure-to-be hit album, these two singles should be enough to hang over their fans until October. Both songs follow the electronic pop genre that the group excels in. It should be an easy listen for their audience. The visuals made for the pieces should also be easy to watch as they go for a more black-and-white aesthetic.

According to a press release, the band has no sign of stopping in their stellar ride of success, and the ††† (Crosses) have shared a single before these two tilled “Invisible Hand.”

