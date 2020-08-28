Former Slayer Drummer Paul Bostaph Talks About His Contributions to Kerry King’s Upcoming Solo Project

Home News Roy Lott August 28th, 2020 - 2:58 AM

Former Slayer Drummer Paul Bostaph has teamed up ex-Slayer guitarist Kerry King for Kings’ upcoming solo album. According to the PRP, the duo has over two albums worth of material written and is also rumored to feature Phil Anselmo, a former member of Pantera.

In an interview with Riff Crew, Bostaph gives fans an insight on what to expect on Kings’ new record. “It’s gonna sound like Slayer without it being Slayer — but not intentionally so. I mean, Kerry‘s been writing songs in Slayer his entire career, and he has a style. And that style, as a songwriter, you just don’t change your style because your band is done. But that’s what you love to write.” He continues to say “I’m looking forward to trying some things that I’ve wanted to try within Slayer but couldn’t, just because I didn’t have it developed well enough. And we’ll see if I can make some of that stick in some of the new music.”

It was noted late last year that a future reunion with the band is unlikely. Their tour manager Rick Sales told the Los Angeles Times that “They’ve been doing this for so long. They just said, ‘OK, this is enough.’” The final leg of the tour featured members of Ministry, Primus and Philip H. Anselmo throughout.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado