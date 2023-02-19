Mastodon May Release A New Song During Gojira Joint Tour

Home News Ally Najera February 19th, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Mastodon will possibly be releasing a new single during their upcoming tour. An interview with The Metal Voice – may have led the band’s guitarist Bill Kelliher to hint at a new song.

According to BlabberMouth.net, the musician detailed the band’s ongoing ideas for songwriting. Kelliher says, “There’s no shut-off valve for writing and riff writing and stuff like that; it’s always happening.” The band is also already thinking of their next album, having their last studio project released in 2021. Kelliher says the band hopes to work on their songwriting and release the new single soon. The single will be dropped either before or during their upcoming joint-tour with Gojira.

The two bands have already toured with one another – the last time in 2014. The “Mega-Monsters Tour” joint tour was announced in January of this year, a major highlight in the bands’ careers. The tour will take place across North America and will kick off in April 2023. The bands will be co-headlining and will also be joined by special guest, Lorna Shore for all the dates.

The tour’s first location at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon will lead the way for more concert venues. Other legendary venues will include The Forum in Los Angeles, California and Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania. The second half of the tour will begin in August 2023.

The tour will follow after Mastodon’s 2021 studio album, Hushed And Grim released back in October.