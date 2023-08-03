Trivium Bassist Paolo Gregoletto to Miss Shows After Needing Emergency Surgery; Replacement Found in Maleviolence Bassist Josh Baines

Home News Cait Stoddard August 3rd, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Trivium‘s bassist Paolo Gregoletto will be missing some shows after undergoing emergency surgery while arriving in Germany for the band’s European tour.

The news about Gregoletto’s health was revealed by singer Matt Heafy who said the bassist was suffering from abdominal pain and underwent emergency hernia surgery.

Attention! Yesterday, we arrived in Germany from America. After experiencing abdominal pain, Paolo needed to be taken to the hospital for emergency hernia surgery late in the night. The operation went well and Paolo is recovering. pic.twitter.com/8da20Fi1YQ — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) August 3, 2023