Trivium Bassist Paolo Gregoletto to Miss Shows After Needing Emergency Surgery; Replacement Found in Maleviolence Bassist Josh Baines

The news about Gregoletto’s health was revealed by singer Matt Heafy who said the bassist was suffering from abdominal pain and underwent emergency hernia surgery.
Attention!
— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) August 3, 2023
“Attention! Yesterday, we arrived in Germany from America. After experiencing abdominal pain, Paolo needed to be taken to the hospital for emergency hernia surgery late in the night. The operation went well and Paolo is recovering. “Paolo will need to stay under observation for the next few days, and Josh Baines from Malevolence will be filling in for the next few shows. Please send your healing energy and love Paolo’s way – you’ll be seeing him back on stage in a few days. See you tomorrow, Wacken!”
A little bit later on in the day Gregoletto went on Instagram to post the following message.
Thanks so much for the kind words and support. Hope to meet back up with the tour next week.”
Trivium are currently touring in support of their album In The Court of the Dragon. The band will be playing at the Wacken Open Air festival on Friday August 4, along with shows in Romania, France, Belgium and the Czech Republic next week.
