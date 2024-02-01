The Strokes Announce Chicago Concert In Support Of Democratic Congressional Candidate Kina Collins

The Strokes has announced that they will be playing a very special show March 8 at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena in support of Kina Collins, gun violence prevention advocate and Democratic candidate for Congress in IL-07. Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. CST by clicking here.

Having supported Collins’s campaign in 2022 with an intimate concert fundraiser at Metro, The Strokes will be taking the stage for the first time in 2024 to once again support Collins with Chicago luminaries Beach Bunny and NNAMDI.