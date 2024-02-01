The Strokes Announce Chicago Concert In Support Of Democratic Congressional Candidate Kina Collins

The Strokes has announced that they will be playing a very special show March 8 at Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena in support of Kina Collins, gun violence prevention advocate and Democratic candidate for Congress in IL-07. Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. CST by clicking here.
Having supported Collins’s campaign in 2022 with an intimate concert fundraiser at Metro, The Strokes will be taking the stage for the first time in 2024 to once again support Collins with Chicago luminaries Beach Bunny and NNAMDI.
While speaking about the upcoming event, The Strokes’s Julian Casablancas says: “it is our great honor to help support progressive, caring human beings who are not captured by corporate power. Though she is running for a Democratic district for Congress, we essentially consider her Independent. But above all, we believe Kina will do a wonderful job representing Chicagoans of all classes, creeds, color and background to build a stronger, more united, and more just world when she gets to Washington D.C.
The musician adds: “We need more people like her in government and hopefully this is the beginning of a much-needed groundswell of justice-minded citizens replacing the old guard of corporate-approved defalcators and bribe-taking pilferers who have left us with mediocrity and inequality for far too long.”
Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer