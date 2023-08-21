The Strokes and Regina Spektor Perform Together For The First Time in 20 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to spin.com, on August 19 rock band The Strokes and artist Regina Spektor performed together in New York for their first performance of their 2004 song “Modern Girls and Old Fashion Men.” The track has not been played since 2003 in Madison Square Garden.

“It only took 20 years, but look who showed up,” Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas said before performing the track at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium in Queens. “They love you, kid.”

Spektor rose to success in New York with the band and before performing, the singer called The Strokes “my favorite band in my favorite city.”

“Modern Girls and Old Fashion Men” is the b-side to the Strokes’s song “Reptilia” which is from their 2003 album Room on Fire. The song had not been played in 16 years before being dusted off at The Strokes’s 2019 New Year’s Eve concert at New York’s Barclays Center, which featured opening act Mac Demarco covering Spektor’s part that night.

The news about The Strokes‘s and Spektor’s performance follows artist Weyes Blood who joined The Strokes for a recent performance of “Modern Girls” at Red Rocks in Denver.

The Strokes performed “15 Minutes” from 2005’s First Impressions of Earth and “Why Are Sundays So Depressing” from the 2020 album The New Abnormal.

As for Spektor, she is celebrating the 20 anniversary of her album Soviet Kitsch with a new vinyl repressing. Also the singer will have her own New York homecoming show on August 24 at New York’s Central Park SummerStage.

