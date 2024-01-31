A24 Announces Talking Heads Tribute Album Everyones Getting Involved Featuring The National, Lorde, Kevin Abstract & More, Share Paramore’s Cover of “Burning Down The House”

Home News Roy Lott January 31st, 2024 - 5:25 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

A24 Music has announced the compilation Everyone’s Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, which comes in celebration of the recent re-release of Jonathan Demme’s iconic concert film of the same name and the 40th anniversary of its accompanying soundtrack album.

Everyone’s Getting Involved boasts the illustrious talents of, in alphabetical order: BADBADNOTGOOD, Blondshell, The Cavemen., Chicano Batman Feat. Money Mark, DJ Tunez, El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, girl in red, Jean Dawson, Kevin Abstract, The Linda Lindas, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, Paramore, The National, Teezo Touchdown and Toro y Moi. The first song to be released is Paramore’s power-packed version of “Burning Down the House,” which can be heard below.

Mirroring the tracklist of the original LP, these 16 exciting and utterly surprising reinterpretations will not only introduce a new generation of listeners to Talking Heads’ music but also offer fresh perspectives and unique takes on songs longtime fans have known by heart for decades. This selection of brilliant artists recontextualizes Stop Making Sense in popular music and culture, with a focus on generational and stylistic breadth.

A24 kicked off a new theatrical residency for Stop Making Sense on Jan. 27th, with monthly screenings on tap in such cities as Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco leading into the 40th anniversary of its original premiere this summer. Click here for tickets and additional information, including details on a special merchandise collection available only at the residencies. Click here to pre-order a collector’s edition 4K & Blu-ray release of the film.

