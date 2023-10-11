Kevin Abstract Announces New Album Blanket For November 2023 Release

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 11th, 2023 - 2:00 PM

Kevin Abstract, founder of the band Brockhampton, has announced the release date for his second solo album, Blanket. The new album will be released next month, specifically on the 3rd of November, 2023. Information pertaining to the full tracklist of the highly-anticipated album will be released in the near future.

According to Pitchfork, Abstract’s solo album is to be released via recording agencies Video Store and RCA Records. Blanket is Abstract’s album after releasing Arizona Baby in 2019.

Abstract worked with his producer, Romil Hemnani, and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham during the album’s production. The founder of Brockhampton has discussed his intentions in producing the type of music his newly-released album will offer: “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

In addition to the release of his album Arizona Baby, Abstract also released the singles “Slugger” and “Sierra Nights.”

He has also released the title song, Blanket, on the 5th of this month. He has since released a music video for the song on YouTube. With his band Brockhampton, Abstract has also released The Family in November of 2022. Since then, the band has been on an indefinite hiatus.

Brockhampton made its music debut in 2015 and has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2022. They have been active for 7 years. The band debuted with their first-ever released mixtape, All American Mixtape, in 2016. However, they released their debut album, titled SATURATION, in June of 2017. They also released SATURATION II in August of 2017. The band released SATURATION III in December of that year.

Featured songs that Brockhampton released include: “SUGAR,” “BOOGIE,” and “BLEACH.” The band has also collaborated with other notable hip-hop/rap musicians, including AS$P Rocky and AS$P Ferg.