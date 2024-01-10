Paramore Teases Cover Of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” From Upcoming Stop Making Sense Tribute Album

Home News Ryan Freund January 10th, 2024 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

It has now been 40 years since the 1984 concert film Stop Making Sense captured the band Talking Heads on stage. The film is now considered one of the greatest concert films of all time. In honor of the film’s milestone fortieth anniversary, A24 acquired the rights to the film and was able to get it to show on IMAX screens in select theaters. On top of this, there is also apparently a Stop Making Sense tribute album with Paramore being one of the bands involved according to Stereogum.

A teaser video from A24 was posted on Instagram Wednesday morning featuring Paramores Haley Williams accepting a box that was delivered to her. In the box is David Byrne’s giant suit from Stop Making Sense and a cassette of the movie’s soundtrack. In the video, we also hear Williams tell her bandmates, “I’ve got a tape I’d like to play you” which are the first words that David Byrne says in the concert film. A version of Paramore’s “Buring Down The House” by Talking Heads is also heard with the caption for the post being “16 tracks from 16 artists. Track 1: @paramore. Coming soon.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)



Paramore‘s involvement in this tribute album is coming right after their successful year with their 2023 album This Is Why. The release of this album was followed by a huge tour that took them around the globe. The band also recently released a remix album for This is Why. As if that was not enough Haley Williams recently stated “All I’m going to say is it’s fucking insane. It’s incredible. It’s unreal. And hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get to share it.” which refers to an unknown upcoming project. It’s not clear if Paramore’s involvement is what she’s referring to so we will have to wait and see!