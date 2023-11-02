Amigo The Devil Shares Somber New Video For “Cannibal Within”

Home News James Reed November 2nd, 2023 - 5:18 PM

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Amigo the Devil has released the official lyric video for his latest single “Cannibal Within”. Shot and directed by Natasha Austrich with animations by Disembodied, the video’s black-and-white visuals create a dark backdrop for Amigo the Devil’s lyrics.

“There’s a tiny little cannibal inside of us all and it feeds on our insecurities. The more it feeds on doubt, jealousy and self devaluation, the bigger it grows until it becomes bigger than we ourselves are. And then we’re left with nothing. We lose the war,” says Amigo the Devil, otherwise known as Danny Kiranos, of the new song.

The track offers the first preview of Amigo the Devil’s forthcoming 2024 album Yours Until the War is Over, a 13-track compilation that combines themes of relatable self-destruction and trauma bonding with arresting authenticity. Riddled with mysterious literary references – akin to Kiranos’ maniac reading habit – the album is his most singular work to date. It proves that this whole Amigo the Devil thing isn’t some true crime niche. Yours Until the War is Over is a songwriter’s record.

“Cannibal Within” starts off with an instrumental that goes on for ten seconds, then the lyrics come in. Kiranos sings about drug use, but there are worse things to fear. “I didn’t know I’m neurotic //I never thought I was scared of dying at all // I always thought my biggest fear would somehow be love related, not fentanyl // I can blame the addiction for that”. He makes a reference to how addicts make “lines”, such as with cocaine use. “I swear to every single God I’m done, it’s the last time // Everyone knows it’s a lie // By the time I’m feeling fine again // It’s just another line // And another line”.

“The cannibal within” is revealed to be someone who eats themselves up through drug use. “And all the parts we hate start adding up // Until we find ourselves with more regret than blood // And the moment we can’t recognize the person inside our skin // We’re losing the fight, eaten alive by the cannibal within”. He makes a reference to the iconic eagles song, Hotel California. “Just turn on the radio and cock it back // I just don’t wanna blow my brains out to Hotel California”. These lines probably compare drug use to the line “you can leave anytime you like, but you can never leave”. Kiranos sings about what it looks like on drug use: “But everything looks bigger // In the mirror of the sea // Come see how lonely of a hunter // The heart tends to be”. The song ends with him repeating the chorus.