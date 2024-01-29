Noel Gallagher Comments On Entering Politics: “I Could Deal With These Russians”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 4:27 PM

According to nme.com, during his appearance on the podcast Funny How?, Noel Gallagher joked about he wants to create his own political movement called “The After Party” to “deal with these Russians.” Gallagher also shared his thoughts about the current political climate where the artist jokingly explained how he would deal with issues if he were to have his own party.

During the interview, Gallagher said: “I could deal with these Russians. I’d just sit Putin down, and say, ‘Look, little guy – alright mate? What seems to be the problem?… What would you do if I taught you to play guitar? Leave the Ukrainians alone?’”

The artist adds: “Then I’d go all gangster and say, ‘Mate, look at you. I don’t [care]. The missiles wouldn’t even get out of the bunker, mate. I’m going to annihilate you. One phone call, and you’re toast – literally toast.’”

Later in the interview, Gallagher explained how he has no interest with having a career in politics: “I don’t want to know – the only news I listen to is on the radio. I listen to the news bulletins, and that’s all you need is the headlines: ‘Britain and America have bombed the Houthis’ and ‘The Cabinet voted against the Rwanda bill’. That’s all you need to know, you don’t need to get into it. I think ignorance is bliss.”