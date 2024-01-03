Noel Gallagher Shares New Demo “In A Little While”

Home News Roy Lott January 3rd, 2024 - 6:53 PM

Noel Gallagher has dropped his latest acoustic new demo track titled ‘In A Little While.’ The song is a gloomy yet hopeful tune. Check it out below.

The former Oasis member released the song as a new demo from his High Flying Birds project.

Gallagher first teased the track on his X/Twitter account on New Year’s Eve, sharing a snippet of the new song with the caption simply stating its title and release date.

Last month, Gallagher mentioned that he would be back in the studio recording his next solo album. In an article from NME, he mentions how he plans to be back in the studio this month to begin his next album. While Gallagher has expresed some spontaneity with his upcoming album as he comments, “we’ll see where it goes from there”, he also reveals how he has done a lot of writing already, which is a start.

It will serve as the follow up album to Council Skies, which was released in June last year.