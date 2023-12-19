Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Renditions Of Oasis’ “Going Nowhere” & “The Masterplan”

Home News James Reed December 19th, 2023 - 4:52 PM

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have unveiled two new versions of the classic Oasis songs “Going Nowhere” and “The Masterplan” recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Noel Gallagher’s High-Flying Birds version of “The Masterplan” is identical to the original with some slight differences. There is emphasis on some lines, specifically “And as they land upon the shore / Tell them not to fear no more / Say it loud and sing it proud today.” Gallagher says it loud and sings it proud, and his stanzas remain prevalent. The difference between this song and the original is that everything sounds a bit more booming. The themes of taking chances and not fearing the future remain true within this cover, and the delivery of each line comes off stronger than the original.

Oasis “Going Nowhere” is a song about someone, presumably a lover, who is disappointed in their partner’s life choices. “Hate the way that you’ve taken back / Everything you’ve given to me.” There are pauses between every two lines; this song takes its time with its delivery. It gets louder in the second verse. There are nihilistic themes in the song; the main character says they’re going nowhere and growing older. In the end, they feel bad because “life feels so tame.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Bird’s “Going Nowhere” matches the original in terms of timing, but the instrumental is very different. It sounds more optimistic despite the song’s melancholy themes. Gallagher’s singing makes the listener forget the song’s nihilistic tone. The singing and the instrumental are more in line; the listener can hear them both clearly. It’s worth noting that Gallagher’s version is slightly faster than the original; it keeps it more upbeat.

