Teenage Cancer Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Eddie Vedder, Noel Gallagher, Robert Plant & More

James Reed January 8th, 2024 - 5:27 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

The lineup for the 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust concerts at Royal Albert Hall in London has been announced, featuring a multi-night lineup (March 19th-24th) that includes The Who, Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder, Robert Plant, and The Chemical Brothers, and more.

The 2024 edition will be the last to be overseen by The Who’s Roger Daltrey, who is stepping down as curator after 24 years. The Who will be playing shows on March 18th and 20th with a full orchestra, along with special guests Squeeze. A March 19th show will feature a night of yet-to-be-announced stand-up comedians, while Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline the March 21st show, with support from Blossoms. Other headliners include Young Fathers (March 22nd) and The Chemical Brothers (March 23rd).

The final show (March 24th) of the concert series will be dubbed “Ovation”. It features an all-star lineup of Daltrey and Who bandmate Pete Townshend, Vedder, Plant (with Saving Grace), Paul Weller (of The Jam), and Kelly Jones (of Stereophonics).

Over the years, Daltrey has helped raise millions for Teenage Cancer Trust, a UK-based charity organization that supports young people fighting cancer. The Who singer stated, “The £32m raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialized units within the NHS [National Health Service], as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down.”

Daltrey will be an honorary patron, but the Teenage Cancer Trust concert series will be organized by guest curators in the years to come.

As of now, the two Who performances are the only performances the band has scheduled for 2024. Tickets for this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust concerts go on sale this Friday (January 12th) via the charity organization’s official site.