Noel Gallagher’s Concert Show in Saratoga Springs Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

Home News Cait Stoddard July 10th, 2023 - 12:08 PM

According to stereogum.com, on July 8 a bomb threat caused Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to cancel their show just before going onstage. Gallagher’s tour with Garbage and Metric stopped at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs.

As WNYC and Gothamist reporter Jon Campbell noted, after the other bands’s performances were over, a message appeared on screens in the venue instructing people to calmly proceed to the exits and a man onstage announced to the crowd, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.”

A little later on The NYS Park Police confirmed that the show had been called off due to a bomb threat. The police have shared the following message statement.

“New York State Park Police, New York State Police, City of Saratoga Springs Police, Troy Police, and Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Department responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saturday. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert was suspended at 9:40 pm Saturday and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. The incident is under investigation. This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, Class D Felony.”

To capture the intense moment, Campbell went on Twitter to post the following pictures.

Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” pic.twitter.com/EUqZ83IGkD — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023

“Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: ‘Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.”

Update: It was a bomb threat, per NYS Park Police. pic.twitter.com/mj5fcTEaT7 — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellNY) July 9, 2023