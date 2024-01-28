Sofi Tukker Share Hypnotic Cover Of Gilsons’ “Várias Queixas”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 28th, 2024 - 7:38 PM

Sofi Tukker have returned with a sultry reimagining of The Gilsons’ 2019 track “Várias Queixas.” The duo’s version features the original composers as well as new English lyrics and the same danceable energy that the pair infuses in every song they’ve released, features, covers and originals included.

2023 marked a year of collaborations for the duo including a feature on Kx5’s track “Sacrifice,” a team up with Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano on “Trompa,” Mari Merenda and Sophia Ardessore on “Veneno” and The Knocks for “One On One.”

Sofi Tukker will be performing throughout the year with various DJ sets and residencies scheduled throughout February. They are set to perform the Body Language Festival in Phoenix, Arizona on February 16. They will also be playing at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 17 and 23 as a part of their DJ residency. The duo will head to Mexico City for a performance at EDC Mexico City on February 25 before returning to Las Vegas for a set at Omnia. In April, they are scheduled to play in Vail, Colorado at Apres at the Amp. The pair are also set to appear at Mad Cool Festival alongside Dua Lipa, Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam and many more.

Sofi Tukker 2024 Tour Dates

2/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Body Language Festival (DJ Set)

2/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan (DJ Residency)

2/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hakkasan (DJ Residency)

2/25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ EDC Mexico City (DJ Set)

2/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Omnia (DJ Residency)

4/6 – Vail, CO @ Aprés at the Amp (DJ Set)

7/10-7/13 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister