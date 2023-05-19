Sofi Tukker Releases New Vibrant Single “Trompa” With Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano

Home News Simon Li May 19th, 2023 - 11:12 PM

The global superstar duo Sofi Tukker, Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has collaborated with world famous DJs and producers Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano on their latest single, “Trompa.”

“Trompa” features Sofi Tukker’s signature beats and their mesmerizing vocals, which is accompanied by the Portuguese style singing from Sophie and Suriname style singing by Sunnery James as well as some playful and moving notes of jazz style trumpet, producing a vibrant dance song for the coming summer.

For Sophie, the song is a personal memoir of her memories of Rio, when she heard and old samba song from the 1980s by Robson Jorge and Lincoln Olivetti. “It was one of those songs everyone knew and sang along together at our ritual musical jams, everyone either dancing samba or playing an instrument.” She remarks. “it’s been a staple in our DJ sets. And just as we expected, it makes people unconsciously shake their asses on another level!” By adding modern elements to the song, she is excited to bring it to bigger audiences. “We’ve played it with Sunnery and Ryan at Tomorrowland in Belgium, we’ve performed it at Coachella, it has been a part of our peak experiences, and with the original inspiration being so nostalgic for Sophie, to say we are excited to finally put it out is an understatement!” For her, the song has been a wonderful process of her sharing her musical memories and bringing it for the world to dance along.

As for Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, “It’s been a wonderful ride getting to the moment now that we are finally releasing ‘TROMPA’ with our friends SOFI TUKKER.” The four of them all have different musical stylistic backgrounds and fonds, but as soon as they started working on the song, “Sophie came with the Brazilian Portuguese lyrics the rest flowed seamlessly.” They remark.

Trompa has gave the fans the perfect answer to their call for collaboration between Sofi Tukker and Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano. Sofi Tukker would also show at the 2023 Governors Ball.