Sofi Tukker Team Up With Mari Merenda & Sophia Ardessore On Mesmerizing New Single “Veneno”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 12th, 2023 - 1:20 PM

Sofi Tukker simultaneously executes both their love for Brazilian culture and passion for music in their new single, “Veneno”. In collaboration with Sophia Ardessore and Mari Merenda, the music duo create a catchy and fun song that reveals their passion for Brazil.

The magnetic new single, “Veneno” has quickly gained the attention of fans that express enjoyment and excitement for the new release. According to the press release, the single is accompanied with a mix of electronic and organic instrumentation, with an emphasis on guitar. The beat of the song is fun and light hearted, that makes fans enjoy its uplifting beat. Sophia Ardessore significantly contributed to the success and popularity of the single with her soft and sensuous vocals.

Throughout the single, the word “veneno” is repeatedly sung accompanied by an abundance of enchanting instruments. As mentioned by the press release, the word “veneno” means venom in Portuguese and it emphasizes the artists’ adoration for Brazilian culture. More than just a bouncy and cheerful song, the single “veneno” encourages unity between people who appreciate and acknowledge the richness of Brazilian music. The inherent passion that the artists have for Brazil is easily transferred over and detected in the single, in a way that elicits fans to have that same appreciation. As expressed in, Sophie herself describes the song as a “fun tongue-twisted earworm” that is both “fast and bouncy”. Without a doubt, the success of the single seen in fans’ reactions would concede with Sophie’s description of a “fun” song. By creating a single that excites individuals and creates a cheerful mood, the artists are able to encourage people to enjoy the single while admiring the cultural richness of Brazilian music.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister