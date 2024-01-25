The Staves Share Mesmerizing New Single & Video “I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 25th, 2024 - 3:17 PM

According to stereogum.com, musical duo The Staves will be releasing their new album, All Now, which is their first since the folk sisters pared down to a duo. The group already released the song “You Held It All” and now, The Staves are back with another new song called “I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It.”

In the following statement The Staves talk about their latest song: “This was the first song we recorded for the album and we had just written it so there’s a freshness and an immediacy to it for us. The song is about passing surges of emotions and memories that often don’t get expressed or articulated. It’s exploring that state of stillness on the outside but with a flurry of things happening below the surface and how, often, we don’t let on what we’re really feeling most of the time or how much we’re feeling it. Even the question ‘how are you?’ can prove difficult to find the answer to.”

The duo adds with: “The song came from a train ride down to Brighton with friends with the scenery whizzing by—the transient flashes as things come in and out of focus. It is built around this two-chord pattern that kind of chugs along and motors through, picking out these jolts of feeling or memory that rush by.”