The Staves Announce New Album Good Woman for February 2021 Release and Shares Title Track

Indie folk trio The Staves have announced a new studio album Good Woman, which is set for release on February 5, 2021 via Nonesuch Records. The title track for this album has been released and features an upbeat pop-inspired sound, with some electronic influences.

“Good Woman” is complete with atmospheric backing vocal overlays, soothing bass and electric guitar, with some light synths added during the breezy chorus. The lead vocals start off gently and gradually build up with the rest of the instrumental into a triumphant tone by the end of the song.

Composed of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, the band launched onto the scene in 2012 with the release of their debut studio album Dead & Born & Grown. This upcoming project will be their first full-fledged project since 2017’s The Way Is Read alongside yMusic (which Stereogum states is now retroactively considered an EP) and their first non-collaborative studio album since 2015’s If I Was, which was produced by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. Vernon collaborated with the outfit during a live performance of “Make It Holy” that same year.

Good Woman is also set to include the band’s single “Trying,” which premiered last month and another single called “Nazareth.” During an interview with the BBC the group states that they went on hiatus in 2018 following the death of their mother, who unexpectedly passed away two weeks after their grandmother. This period was also a time of change for Camilla Staveley-Taylor, who broke up with her boyfriend, which led to some of the upcoming album’s themes.

“It’s very weird when you listen back and think, ‘Oh my God, I wrote that song when I was still in the relationship,'” Camilla Staveley-Taylor explained. “That’s the most depressing thing in the world — that, in hindsight, your song is telling you to run.”

Good Woman track list

1. “Good Woman”

2. “Best Friend”

3. “Careful, Kid”

4. “Next Year, Next Time”

5. “Nothing’s Gonna Happen”

6. “Sparks”

7. “Paralysed”

8. “Devotion”

9. “Failure”

10. “Satisfied”

11. “Trying”

12. “Waiting On Me To Change”