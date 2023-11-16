The Staves Announce New Album All Now For March 2024 Release, Shares New Video For Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard November 16th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

According to nonesuch.com, folk music duo The Staves have announced their new album All Now will be released on March 22, 2024 by Nonesuch Records. The album track “You Held It All” was released earlier this Fall and marked the band’s debut recording as duo of Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor following their sister Emily’s departure.

We are so excited to announce ‘ALL NOW’, our new album coming 22nd March next year. The new single, the album’s title track, ‘ALL NOW’, is OUT NOW along with a brand new video! 😊https://t.co/MUrPuW7ctZ pic.twitter.com/QZJIwjDPjv — The Staves (@thestaves) November 16, 2023

All Now’s title track is available now, along with the video below directed by James Arden. The video was inspired by the influential British music television program Old Grey Whistle Test. The video is pretty neat because each scene brings an 80s retro vibe while The Staves sing and perform their hearts out.

In the following statement Jessica and Camilla share their thoughts about the title track title track: “It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity. Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

The duo adds: “We were in love with the old footage of singer songwriters performing in shows like the Old Grey Whistle Test, and the way the audience hung on the singer’s every word. We wanted to play with the idea of ‘All Now’ being an ideology and a message. Something that came from artists and creatives, but is then hijacked and commodified by corporate creeps, preaching the message to gain power.”

All Now Track List