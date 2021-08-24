The Staves Announce Early 2022 Good Woman Tour Dates

In the beginning of the year, British indie-folk band The Staves released their album Good Woman. Now, the sister trio announced their tour for the album. The band will start hitting road on pretty much exactly a year after releasing the record. First up is Dallas, TX, on February 9th, the band will perform at Tree’s and just one day later, on February 10th, at the famous Emo’s in Austin, TX. The tour features a list of dates all over North America, and will ultimately conclude on March 15th, in Los Angeles, CA, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. You can check out the entire list of tour dates below.
Mxdwn alt-country album reviewer Blake Michelle says about the album, “Good Woman still contains great vocal chemistry from Emily, Jessia and Camilla that is about worth the price of admission alone. It is impossible not to melt into the soothing cushion of vocals on ‘Next Year, Next Time,’ ‘Sparks’ or ‘Devotion.’” The album was partly p
The sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, formed the band in 2012 and have released several albums ever since, including the 2015 record If I Was which was partly produced by indie’s Bon Iver. The band’s last album, The Way Is Read, was released in 2017.
The Staves Good Woman Tour Dates:
02/09 – Dallas, TX – Tree’s
02/10 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
02/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
02/14 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
02/15 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
02/16 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge – Cannery Ballroom
02/18 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
02/19 – Boston, MA – Royale
02/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
02/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
02/25 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount
02/26 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
03/01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
03/02 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
03/04 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
03/05 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
03/08 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
03/09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
03/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
03/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Filmore
03/14 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
03/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel