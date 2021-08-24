The Staves Announce Early 2022 Good Woman Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber August 24th, 2021 - 9:19 PM

In the beginning of the year, British indie-folk band The Staves released their album Good Woman. Now, the sister trio announced their tour for the album. The band will start hitting road on pretty much exactly a year after releasing the record. First up is Dallas, TX, on February 9th, the band will perform at Tree’s and just one day later, on February 10th, at the famous Emo’s in Austin, TX. The tour features a list of dates all over North America, and will ultimately conclude on March 15th, in Los Angeles, CA, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. You can check out the entire list of tour dates below.

Mxdwn alt-country album reviewer Blake Michelle says about the album, “Good Woman still contains great vocal chemistry from Emily, Jessia and Camilla that is about worth the price of admission alone. It is impossible not to melt into the soothing cushion of vocals on ‘Next Year, Next Time,’ ‘Sparks’ or ‘Devotion.’” The album was partly p

The sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor, formed the band in 2012 and have released several albums ever since, including the 2015 record If I Was which was partly produced by indie’s Bon Iver. The band’s last album, The Way Is Read, was released in 2017.

The Staves Good Woman Tour Dates:

02/09 – Dallas, TX – Tree’s

02/10 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

02/12 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

02/14 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

02/15 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

02/16 – Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge – Cannery Ballroom

02/18 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

02/19 – Boston, MA – Royale

02/22 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

02/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

02/25 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Fairmount

02/26 – Toronto, ON – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

03/01 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

03/02 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

03/04 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

03/05 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

03/08 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

03/09 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

03/10 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

03/12 – San Francisco, CA – The Filmore

03/14 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

03/15 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel