The Staves Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

According to nonsuch.com, musical duo The Staves have announced a North American Tour, which is their first since 2017. The duo will be touring in support of their new album All Now, due March 22, 2024, on Nonesuch Records. The 10 city headlining tour begins on April 7 in Washington, DC, with shows in New York City, Cambridge, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. For tickets and more information visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.

NORTH AMERICA we haven’t left you out! We’ll be coming to a venue near you in April. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local times – hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/OkDVA0RrQM — The Staves (@thestaves) November 28, 2023

Produced by John Congleton, All Now features the tracks “You Held It All” and “All Now,” both released earlier this Fall. A music video is also available video “All Now.” The video was directed by James Arden and inspired by the influential British music television program Old Grey Whistle Test.

All Now emerges from a period of chaos for the band that was followed by a period of enforced quiet. The Staves released their third album Good Woman back in February 2021. The album was written during a disconcerting period of turmoil and pain. “There was a delayed reaction to trauma and these big changes out of your control.”

The Staves Tour Dates