Bruce Dickinson Shares Thrilling New Single & Video “Rain On The Graves”

January 25th, 2024

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Bruce Dickinson has released his brand new single, “Rain On The Graves”, which is accompanied by a thrilling video introducing Bruce’s live band, which consists of guitarist Roy Z, drummer Dave Moreno, bass-player Tanya O’Callaghan and keyboard maestro Mistheria.

“Rain On The Graves” is the second single to be taken from Dickinson’s upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project, which will be released on March 1 by BMG. Riding on a towering guitar riff, with dramatic keyboards and a commanding vocal performance, the song was inspired by a rainy visit to Romantic poet William Wordsworth’s grave in the Lake District.

The song grew into a rumination on the nature of mortality and the deal with the Devil that artists have come to feel themselves making ever since Robert Johnson proved it worthwhile back in the 1930s. As for the music video, each scene shows Dickinson as a preacher who is making his own deal with the Devil and dragging his ‘House Band from Hell’ into the bargain.

While speaking about his latest song, Dickinson says: “I had the chorus lyric since I visited Grasmere for a wedding back in 2012 and it wasn’t difficult years later to create the rest of the song with so much rich imagery in my head!”

