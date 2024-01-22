The Black Crowes Announce Spring 2024 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2024 - 3:53 PM

According to loudwire.com, The Black Crowes announced a tour in support of their upcoming album, Happiness Bastards. The upcoming tour will start with a Nashville show in early April and will wrap things up on June 9 with a festival appearance in Spain. For tickets and ore information visit theblackcrowes.com.

The Black Crowes will release Happiness Bastards on March 15 and the album marks the band‘s first new music in 15 years. The duo‘s last album, Before the Frost … Until the Freeze, featured new music recorded onstage in front of an audience. The band has since released an LP of new recordings of older material and an EP of songs from 1972.

Happiness Bastards Tour

4/2 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

4/3 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

4/5 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

4/6 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

4/8 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4/10 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

4/12 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

4/13 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

4/15- Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

4/16 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/19 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

4/20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

4/23 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

4/24 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

4/27 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

4/28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

4/30 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

5/1 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

5/3 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

5/4 – Atlantic City, NJ – Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

5/7 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

5/14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

5/15 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

5/17 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

5/18 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

5/21 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

5/22 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

5/24 – Paris, FR – L’Olympia

5/27 – Milan, IT – Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

5/29 – Frankfurt, DE – Alte Oper

5/30 – Stuttgart, DE – Liederhalle

6/1 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

6/4 – Copenhagen, DK – Falkonersalen

6/5-8 – Sôlvesborg, SE – Sweden Rock Festival

6/9 – Mérida, ES – STONE & MUSIC Festival