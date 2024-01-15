The Black Crowes Announce New Album Happiness Bastards For March 2024 Release, Share New Song “Wanting and Waiting”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 3:18 PM

According to pitchfork.com rock band The Black Crowes have announced Happiness Bastards, which is their 10 studio album and first LP of original music in 15 years. The album will be out on March 15 through Silver Arrow Records. In light of the album announcement, The Black Crowes have shared the lead single “Wanting and Waiting.”

As a whole, The Black Crowes‘s last tune is fabulous by how the instrumentation shakes the atmosphere with vein jolting rock sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with enchanting melody and harmony. “Wanting and Waiting” displays how The Black Crowes can still perform quality rock music.

While speaking about the band’s upcoming album, frontman Chris Robinson said: “Happiness Bastards is our love letter to rock’n’roll, Rich and I are always writing and creating music; that has never stopped for us, and it is always where we find harmony together. This record represents that.”

The artist adds: “This album is a continuation of our story as a band. Our years of experience writing and making music and touring the world are represented in this record, and we were brilliantly guided by one of the best producers in the business, Jay Joyce. I am incredibly proud of what we put together.”

Happiness Bastards was produced by Jay Joyce and the album features vocals from country singer Lainey Wilson on “Wilted Rose.” The Black Crowes cut the album in early this past year with Joyce and longtime bassist Sven Pipien.

Happiness Bastards Tacklist

1 Bedside Manners

2 Rats and Clowns

3 Cross Your Fingers

4 Wanting and Waiting

5 Wilted Rose [ft. Lainey Wilson]

6 Dirty Cold Sun

7 Bleed It Dry

8 Flesh Wound

9 Follow the Moon

10 Kindred Friend