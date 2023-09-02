The Black Crowes Announce Reissue Of “The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion” For December 2023 Release

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 2nd, 2023 - 6:22 PM

Black Crowes announces a deluxe reprint of their second album, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion that will arrive on December 1. This set will include unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides and a live performance from Houston’s Sam Houston Coliseum from 1993.

This reissue is available for pre-order in different formats, including “super deluxe” four-LP and three-CD box sets. These editions include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and the band’s state of mind from Chris and Rich Robinson and sheet music for the nine Chris and Rich compositions. In this box, there are four 12”x12” lithographs of images from their “The Southern Harmony” photo shoots.

This project was organized by Chris and Rich Robinson and album producer George Drakoulias. There are 14 unreleased recordings, including two studio recordings, a live concert from February 1993, and an exceptional unheard live in-studio performance recorded at the end of “The Southern Harmony” session along with B-sides and the original album remastered.

Let’s remember this band presents a grand talent and authenticity in their lyrics. Chris and Rich Robinson (the members of the band) have great skills as songwriters. In this magnificent album, they portray all their essence of southern rock, blues, and hard rock that conquered the music market. An important news about this duo is they will support Aerosmith on the “Peace Out” farewell tour which will be on September 2 in Philadelphia.

