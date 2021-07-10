The Black Crowes Release New Concert Film Brothers Of A Feather

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 10th, 2021 - 4:46 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, The Black Crowes have released a new concert film, “Brothers Of A Feather,” that’s available to stream exclusively on The Coda Collection. The film celebrates the 2020 reunion of the Robinson brothers, who make up The Black Crowes, since they announced their split back in 2015.

The film captures The Black Crowes performing songs on stage for a sold-out crowd in San Francisco from early 2020. In the trailer, Chris Robinson can be seen in a dull black and white, singing with his powerful, gritty voice and playing the harmonica. Rich Robinson is by his side, strumming his acoustic guitar for the San Francisco crowd. With the acoustic guitar, the songs sound more intimate and folksy, instead of the high-energy roughness that the electric guitars bring from the studio sound.

In the trailer, the brothers perform stripped-down arrangements of their classic songs, like “She Talks To Angels,” “Remedy” and “Wiser Time.” There is a small section in between the songs where Chris Robinson is talking to the audience about how he feels performing the songs with Rich. He says to the crowd, “It’s been really nice because this is the closest to the way most of all of these songs were written. You know, just me and Rich by ourselves.”

The Black Crowes had scheduled a 2020 reunion tour back in 2019 in hopes to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. However, they were forced to reschedule their tour to summer 2021. The tour includes 39 dates and is set to kick off on July 20 in Nashville, TN and will wrap up on September 25 in Bethel, NY.