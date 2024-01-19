Judas Priest Unveil Thrilling New Single “Crown Of Horns”

Home News Skyy Rincon January 19th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Heavy metal icons Judas Priest have returned with a thrilling new single entitled “Crown Of Horns.” The song serves as yet another taste of what to expect from the band’s forthcoming album Invincible Shield which is set to arrive on March 8 via Epic Records.

“Crown Of Horns” marks the third release from the upcoming record preceded by the electrifying lead single “Panic Attack” and the dynamic follow-up track “Trial By Fire.” Both were accompanied by impressive music videos which showcase the group’s vitality and relevance in the hard rock and heavy metal scene.

The band will be touring the U.S. this spring after a UK leg in March. The trek will kick off with a show in Wallingford, Connecticut at Toyota Oakdale Theatre on April 18. They will also be visiting New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine, Massachusetts, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Washington, DC. The North American leg of the tour will conclude with a show in Syracuse, New York on May 22 at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview. Swedish power metal band Sabaton will be the special guests throughout the U.S. run.

Judas Priest played Power Trip festival in October of last year alongside AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Metallica and Tool. The event was particularly notable when AC/DC performed their first show in seven years which featured lead vocalist Brian Johnson, marking his triumphant return following his unfortunate bout of hearing loss issues in 2016 in which he was replaced on tour by Axl Rose.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat