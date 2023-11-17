Judas Priest Unveils Electrifying New Single “Trial By Fire”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 17th, 2023 - 6:36 PM

JUDAS PRIEST, the British heavy metal legends today released “Trial By Fire”, the second frenetic single from their upcoming studio album, “Invincible Shield”.

After BLACK SABBATH’s “War Pigs” played as the intro to PRIEST’s set, a graphic was displayed on the video screens announcing “The Invincible Shield”. The new album will arrive on March 8, 2024 via Sony Music.

This past June, PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio that the band’s new album was “sounding great.”

The track begins and ends at full throttle, little is left open for our imaginations to wonder through. Instead, we are exposed to all of the elements. There is a collectiveness of instrument and vocals that sensations on unification.

“It’s really exciting, hearing that characteristic voice that we’ve heard for decades singing new stuff. It’s an incredibly exciting thing, so I can’t wait for the world to hear it all.”

Elaborating on the musical direction of the new PRIEST material, Faulkner said: ” It is progressive in the sense that it’s not like verse-chorus-verse-chorus-solo-chorus-finish. It’s musical part-verse-musical part. It might do a few twists and turns, musically.”

Richie continued: “No PRIEST records have sounded the same, but it’s got a common DNA.”