Judas Priest Share Energetic New Single “Panic Attack”

Home News Tiffany Cheng October 13th, 2023 - 1:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, Friday, October 13, metal band Judas Priest shared their newly-released single, “Panic Attack.” The song is featured in their new upcoming album, Invincible Shield. The album is set to be released next year on the 8th of March. It is currently available for digital preorders.

Judas Priest’s new song, “Panic Attack,” is their twist on rock music. The riffs of the bass are fresh, contributing to an electrifying and mesmerizing sound for fans to hear. There is a production of intense emotion in the vocals of the song.

The metal band has since been a successful metal band for the past 50 years. They have sold over 50 million albums and have been a headline for many notable stadiums. In 2024, with the addition of the new album Invincible Shield, the band will also be on tour. They will start their tour on the 11th of March in Glasgow. On March 21, Judas Priest will perform in Wembley Arena, located in London.

Judas Priest started their music career in 1974 with the release of the album Rocka Rolla. The album was released under Gull Records. The metal band released the album, Sad Wings of Destiny two years later. They released this album under licensing agencies Koch and Snapper.

Judas Priest has also released albums primarily from the licensing agency Columbia. Some albums the band released under Columbia include Sin After Sin, Stained Class, and Redeemer of Souls with co-license agency Epic in 2014. Prior to the future release of Invincible Shield, Judas Priest released their album, Firepower in 2018. Some notable songs the metal band released include: “Breaking the Law,” “Metal Gods,” and “Turbo Lover.”