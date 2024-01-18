Dinosaur Jr. Joined By Matt Cameron, Mark Arm & Dave Matthews During Where You Been Anniversary Show In Seattle

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 4:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to spin.com, on January 17, Dinosaur Jr.‘s 30 anniversary Where You Been shows surprised more people at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre, with Dave Matthews, Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Mudhoney frontman Mark Arm unannounced appearances during Dinosaur Jr.‘s set.

First up was Cameron, who J. Mascis introduced simply as “an old label mate of ours” from a period in the late ’80s when both Dinosaur Jr. and Soundgarden recorded for SST Records. Then, Dinosaur Jr‘s. drummer Murph took a breather while Cameron manned the kit on “Yeah We Know,” which is from the band’s final SST album, Bug.

A little bit later on, Arm gave his Iggy Pop impression on “Real Cool Time” and “TV Eye.” The biggest surprise was Matthews, a longtime Seattle resident not usually associated with Dinosaur Jr.’s style of loud alternative rock. The musician held his own as he played the familiar main guitar line of Neil Young’s “Cortez the Killer,” a song Dave Matthews Band has covered more than 20 times in the past two decades. The musicians jammed on the track for nearly 13 minutes, ending the main set on a particularly high note.

Since the Where You Been tour began last month, Dinosaur Jr. has welcomed everyone from Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock, Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus, the Breeders’ Kim Deal, Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Jason Isbell, the Roots’ Kirk Douglas, TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Don Caballero/Battles guitarist Ian Williams.