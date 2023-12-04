Dinosaur Jr. Joined By Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo For Performances Of “Little Fury Things” & “Cortez The Killer”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 4th, 2023 - 4:12 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, during night three of Dinosaur Jr‘s seventh show run celebrating the 30 anniversary of Where You Been? brought some familiar faces including Kurt Vile, who joined Dinosaur Jr. on Saturday and Sunday for “Crumble” and a cover of the Stooges’s “No Fun.” Before that, Vile’s Big Daddy in the Sky bandmate Kevin Corrigan came out to perform “Tarpit,” which began Dinosaur Jr’s post Where You Been? set and then guitarist and Howard Stern Show producer Steve Nowicki joined the band for the tunes “Mountain Man” and “Feel the Pain.”

After Vile’s performance, Dinosaur Jr. welcomed their old friend Sonic Youth‘s Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth, who played on “Little Fury Things” before the main set closed with a cover of Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s tune “Cortez the Killer,” which Vile onstage as well.

Based on both videos, the live versions of “Little Fury Things” and “Cortez the Killer” are wonderful by how most of the audience were happily singing along while Dinosaur Jr., Ranaldo and Vile dazzled their minds with solid and bittersweet music.

