Kim Gordon Announces New Album The Collective For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video For “Bye Bye”

Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 12:29 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Musician and visual artist Kim Gordon returns with her second solo album, The Collective, which will be released March 8 on Matador.Recorded in Gordon’s native Los Angeles, The Collective follows the 2019 full-length debut No Home Record .

Gordon continues her collaboration with producer Justin Raisen, with additional production from Anthony Paul Lopez. The album advances Gordon‘s and Raise’s joint world building, with Raisin’s damaged, blown out dub and trap constructions playing the foil to Gordon’s intuitive word collages and hooky mantras, which conjure communication, commercial sublimation and sensory overload.

Along with the album announcement, Gordon has shared thelead track, “Bye Bye,” which is out now. The tune is driven by a snaking bass line that guides people through a haunting packing list. The video for “Bye Bye” stars Coco Gordon Moore and was directed by photographer and filmmaker Clara Balzary, with cinematography by Christopher Blauvelt.

On “Bye Bye,” the music is fantastic by how the instrumentation creates a should shaking sound while Gordon serenades the ears with her beautiful voice. As for the music video, each scene shows a character trying to survive the elements of life.

The Collective track list

1. Bye Bye

2. The Candy House

3. I Don’t Miss My Mind

4. I’m a Man

5. Trophies

6. It’s Dark Inside

7. Psychedelic Orgasm

8. Tree House

9. Shelf Warmer

10. The Believers

11. Dream Dollar