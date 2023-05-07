Kim Gordon Releases Surprise EP As Body/Head

Home News Jaden Johnson May 7th, 2023 - 8:18 PM

Experimental electric guitar duo Body/Head, surprise-released their latest EP, Come On, through BandCamp. With the duo’s last release being their 2018 album, The Switch, this latest four-track EP is an atmospheric wave of electric guitar distortion and ghostly vocal composition creating something serene out of what could be considered confusing. The EP description gives imagery to this project’s eclecticism with the statement, “We have all been there at some point or another, maybe even last night. There are those moments when you are drifting into or out of sleep when it is hard to identify exactly what is real and what is imaginary. Time spent working through the hazy gauze separating waking and dreaming blurs the edges of perception and leaves us sorting through myriad versions of hyper-reality.”

Despite most of the tracks carrying no particular lyrical narrative, the heavily reverbed wails from lead vocalist, Kim Gordon, tell a story words have trouble expressing. Together the tracks allow listeners to enter an altered state of consciousness as they drown deeper and deeper into the ambience of the music. Listeners can find themselves lost in the drift, the sonic equivalent of floating through a river with closed eyes and allowing the surrounding environment to tell the story for itself.

<a href="https://threelobed.bandcamp.com/album/come-on">Come On by Body/Head</a>

Although this is the first time since 2018 the group has released work as Body/Head, the duo has been pursuing their own musical endeavors separately. Gordon collaborated with Bikini Kill guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle and The Raincoats drummer Vice Cooler to release the charity single, “Debt Collector” in May 2022. While the duo’s guitarist, Bill Nace, released his own studio album in November 2022 titled, Through a Room.