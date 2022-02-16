Mosswood Meltdown Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Kim Gordon, Bikini Kill, Linda Lindas And More

Home News Federico Cardenas February 16th, 2022 - 10:27 PM

The Mosswood Meltdown festival, based in Oakland, California, has finally announced its lineup for 2022. According to Stereogum, the festival is set to take place in Mosswood Park on the weekend of July 2 to July 3. This announcement is great news for fans following two years of delays of the festival relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the headlining acts is the American singer-songwriter Kim Gordon. Gordon is known for being one of the key members of the alternative rock band Sonic Youth, with Gordon playing guitar, bass and vocals for the group. Also featured will the rock band Bikini Kill, widely known as being one of the pioneers of the feminist riot grrrl movement in the 1990s. Performers from day one of the event will include The Dirtbombs, Shannon Shaw, Bleached, Flipper, Rubinoos and others. Performers on day two of the festival will include Hunx and His Punx, Pansy Division, The Linda Lindas, Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, to name a few. Also featured in the festival will be DJs Baby Donut, Omar Perez, and Jonathan Toubin.

See the flyer for the festival below.

Mosswood Meltdown was previously known as the Burger Boogaloo until a name-change in 2021. This name change was the result of the organization of the festival no longer being associated with Burger Records, resulting primarily from alleged sexual misconduct of various members of the label along with allegations that the label fostered a toxic culture. This led to the record label officially shutting down in 2020. However, Mosswood Meltdown will continue on under its new name in spite of these challenges in the past.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela