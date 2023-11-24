The Japanese House Covers ‘Super Trouper’ By ABBA

Home News Caroline Carvalho November 24th, 2023 - 4:56 PM

According to NME, The Japanese House shares a cover of “Super Trouper” by ABBA in accompaniment of the EP, ITEIAD Sessions. Amber Bain, known by her stage name as the singer-songwriter, has unveiled a raw rendition of the popular song. This captivating cover is featured on her latest album, titled In The End It Always Does, an acronym that represents the artist’s creative vision. The release of this acoustic track took place on Wednesday, November 22.

The song “Super Trouper” captures the essence of reuniting with a loved one and the profound sense of support and validation that comes from a concert crowd. The singer conveys her excitement about being with her partner and immersing herself in the immense joy shared by the gathered masses. Although the dazzling Super Trouper spotlight may momentarily blind her, she remains unwavering because her lover will always be there, even in the darkest moments. Despite enduring hardships, the singer knows that with her partner by her side, she can overcome anything and radiate like the sun, exuding a vibrant smile and an unrivaled sense of self-worth.

Included in the EP is an exclusive live rendition of “Boyhood” that has yet to be heard, as well as previously released live versions of other songs from the album. Additionally, MUNA’s Katie Gavin lends her vocals to the track “Morning Pages”, while The 1975’s Matty Healy provides backing vocals on “Sunshine Baby”. Meanwhile, The Japanese House have previously performed live in Webster Hall in New York on November 2.





