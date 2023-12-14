Vampire Weekend Say New Album Is Complete

Home News James Reed December 14th, 2023 - 2:56 PM

There’s a new Vampire Weekend album coming soon. Earlier this year, the band began releasing a series of vinyl-only live albums, and those records have been coming with print newsletters from the VW members. In June, drummer Chris Tomson wrote that Erza Koenig had taken influence from “a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan” and that the band’s newest LP was “close to done.” “I feel like it just might be our best yet. 10 songs, no skips.”

It’s been five years since Father Of The Bride, and Vampire Weekend have already been confirmed for a few festivals next year. The latest Vampire Weekend live album, recorded in Milan, comes with a newsletter where bassist Chris Baio writes about how enthusiastic he was to play Italy for the first time. He states:

“A few weeks ago, I hosted the first ever Vampire Weekend Corporate Retreat on the Southern Oregon Coast. It was a dream to show my guys around a region of the country I have fallen in love with over the past few years. We took a buggy tour of the famous Oregon sand dunes (shout out to Sandland Adventure!), ate great food, explored rugged beaches, and most importantly, discussed all our plans for 2024. And let me tell ya, folks, there are a lot of em. So I’d like to conclude this update with the most exciting news: LP5 IS DONE.”

There are no further details on the new record.