Enter Shikari, Architects, The Last Dinner Party & More Sign Open Letter For Gaza Ceasefire

Tiffany Cheng November 10th, 2023 - 1:00 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

Music artists Enter Shikari, Architects, The Last Dinner Party, etc have signed an open letter for the Gaza ceasefire. According to NME, the open letter was created by The Peace and Justice Project. The Peace and Justice Project, formed by former Labour Jeremy Corbyn, created the open letter calling for music artists and performers to sign to end the siege.

The open letter details “for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to end the bombardment of Palestine.” The bombardment has severely affected many civilians living in Palestine, aid workers, and journalists. The letter also mentioned the secretary general of the United Nations, António Guterres. The open letter revealed Gutterres’ viewpoints on the ongoing Israel-Hamas War. He described that the city of Gaza has become “a graveyard for children,” the U.S. and UK governments have failed to stand up for humanity, condemn the punishment against Palestinians, and advocate for peace instead of bloodshed. The open letter also called for a ceasefire, which would ultimately help with the tragedies faced by Gaza. The letter concluded with the purpose for why the artists who signed the open letter. More specifically, the conclusion of the open letter specified: “We are a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza, immediate humanitarian aid for the many frightened, starving and wounded civilians trapped amongst the rubble, and meaningful diplomatic intervention from our political leaders to facilitate the release of hostages, an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine and for lasting peace in the region.”

Prior to the signing of this open letter advocating for a Gaza ceasefire, other notable music artists have also signed an open letter addressing President Joseph Biden to make an effort to help end the Israel-Hamas War.