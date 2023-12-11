Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen & More Nominated For Golden Globe For Best Song For Motion Picture

Home News Ryan Freund December 11th, 2023 - 4:09 PM

The 2024 Golden Globe nominations are here! and the nominees for Best Song for Motion Picture are packing a punch. Not surprisingly The Barbie Album is leading the category according to Stereogum with half of the nominations coming from the album. These three songs are “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa, and co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Allin along with “I’m Just Ken” sung by Ryan Gosling co-written by Ronson and Wyatt as well. The final track from the album nominated is “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

The other half of the best song category according to Stereogum is made up of nominees from Bruce Springsteen, Lenny Kravitz, and Jack Black. The Bruce Springsteen song up for the nomination is “Addicted to Romance” from the movie She Came To Me. Lenny Kravitz has landed a nomination for the song “Road To Freedom” from Rustin. Jack Black’s nomination in the category comes from his super viral song “Peaches” which was in the Super Mario Bros movie. Along with Jack Black the team behind the song: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker are also included in the nomination.

While not in the Best Song for Motion Picture category the Stereogum article also states that “Some big names will also clash in the Best Original Score, Motion Picture category” such as “Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, the late Robbie Robertson for Killers Of The Flower Moon, Mica Levi for The Zone Of Interest, Daniel Pemberton for Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, and Joe Hisaishi for The Boy And The Heron.”

Stereogum also states that there are a few more “musical tie-ins” as Selena Gomez earned a nomination for Best Television Female Actor – Musical/Comedy Series for Only Murders In The Building. Singer Fantasia Barrino is also up for Best Female Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy for The Color Purple. Plus an award show (especially this year) would be incomplete without a Taylor Swift nomination as The Eras Tour movie is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. May the best person win!