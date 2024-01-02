Olivia Rodrigo at Moody Center on Feb. 28

Home Austin Ginger Rodriguez January 2nd, 2024 - 11:27 PM

Following the success of her sophomore album GUTS, of which earned six grammy nominations at the 66th GRAMMY Awards, Olivia Rodrigo will be bringing her GUTS World Tour to Austin, TX! The singer-songwriter will be joined by on-the-rise indie-pop star Chappell Roan, who also joined Rodrigo previously in 2022 on the Sour Tour. While on the road together again for Rodrigo’s 2024 world tour, the singers will stop at the Moody Center arena on Feb. 28th at 7:30 p.m.

Olivia Rodrigo gained global-superstardom in 2021 through her song “Drivers License,” a song produced by Dan Nigro, that went viral on TikTok and even became the topic for an SNL sketch. Since then, the Los Angeles-based singer has continued working with the “Drivers License” producer on both her debut and sophomore albums, both of which have garnered critical success. Through Rodrigo’s collaboration with Dan Nigro, she connected with her tour opener, and up-and-coming artist Chappell Roan. Similarly to Rodrigo, Roan began working with Nigro in early 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. Although Roan had a rocky road to success after being dropped from her label the same year, Roan developed a cult-following amongst the LGBTQ+ community, and released her independent album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess to critical acclaim. The album, also produced by Nigro, has categorized Roan as a rising superstar, with Variety describing her as an artist whose career is about to “blast off.” With Rodrigo and Roan’s superstar capabilities, it is clear that the two singer-songwriters will be putting on a great show night after night while on tour.

See Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan while on the Austin stop of the GUTS World Tour at Moody Center on Feb. 28th at 7:30 p.m.! Concert tickets are available for resale on sites such as SeatGeek, VividSeats, AXS, and more for as low as $286.

Location: Moody Center

Address: 2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712

Doors open: 7:30 p.m.

Ticket price: $286+

Ages: all ages